Telecom drags as worst sector today

Telecom is today's worst performing sector, dragging on indexes alongside downgrades of Verizon (VZ -2.7% ).

The S&P Telecom Select Index is off 1.1% , while Nasdaq's Telecom Index is faring better, down just 0.5% .

The iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) is 1% lower ; so is the iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP). SPDR's Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) is down 1.4% , while ProShares' Ultra Telecom (NYSEARCA:LTL) is 1.3% lower .

In key stock movers: FTR is 4.4% lower ; WIN is 6% lower (and UNIT is off 2.9% ). With Verizon down 2.7% , T -0.8% ; S -0.2% ; TMUS -0.7% . Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is 1.6% lower . CCOI -2% ; CNSL -1.5% .