Telecom drags as worst sector today

Telecom is today's worst performing sector, dragging on indexes alongside downgrades of Verizon (VZ -2.7%).
The S&P Telecom Select Index is off 1.1%, while Nasdaq's Telecom Index is faring better, down just 0.5%.
The iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) is 1% lower; so is the iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP). SPDR's Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) is down 1.4%, while ProShares' Ultra Telecom (NYSEARCA:LTL) is 1.3% lower.
In key stock movers: FTR is 4.4% lower; WIN is 6% lower (and UNIT is off 2.9%). With Verizon down 2.7%, T -0.8%; S -0.2%; TMUS -0.7%. Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is 1.6% lower. CCOI -2%; CNSL -1.5%.
Bucking the trend today: CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), up 0.2%.
