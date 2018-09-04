EyeGate's EGP-437 flunks late-stage study in eye inflammation; shares down 25%

Nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG -24.7% ) is down on triple normal volume on the heels of its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating EGP-437 (dexamethasone phosphate ophthalmic solution), delivered through the EyeGate II Drug Delivery System, failed to demonstrate non-inferiority to control (prednisone acetate ophthalmic solution) as measured by the proportion of participants with an anterior cell count of zero at day 14.

The company says the data analysis is ongoing and it will be assessing its options going forward, including the potential shifting of priorities to support the clinical development of Ocular Bandage Gel.

Previously: EyeGate Pharma completes enrollment in late-stage study of EGP-437, milestone earned; shares up 18% premarket (April 6)