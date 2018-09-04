Wolfe Research sees Whole Foods chipping away market share

Wolfe Research thinks Whole Foods is continuing to carve out more market share.

"Our research continues to show that Whole Foods / Amazon is gaining share and is likely increasing the competitive dynamics in regions where it has more meaningful market share, such as Boston, San Francisco, and Chicago," writesanalyst Scott Mushkin.

"Bringing it all together, the companies that look the most vulnerable to the increasingly competitive fresh department are likely the traditional supermarkets," he adds.