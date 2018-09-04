Talos Energy buys Whistler Energy II

Talos Energy (TALO -2.3% ) said it purchased Whistler Energy II in a $52M deal that includes a 100% working interest in three blocks in the central Gulf of Mexico.

As part of the acquisition, Talos says it negotiated the release of $77M of cash collateral that had secured Whistler's surety bonds, resulting in Talos receiving $31M and Whistler entitled to the remaining $46M.

One of the blocks, the Green Canyon 18 field, was developed by Exxon and sold to Whistler in 2012, and has a nameplate production capacity of 30K bbl/day of oil and 30M cf/day of gas; it is located 18 miles north of the Talos operated Phoenix Field and Tornado discovery.