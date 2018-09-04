Analyst Kuo expects 500% FOD growth next year

Supply-side analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Fingerprint On Display tech will grow 500% next year due to Android (GOOG -1.5% )(GOOGL -1.4% ) adoption.

But the reliable analyst doesn’t think Apple (AAPL +0.2% ) will embed Touch ID in the new iPhones next fall.

Kuo says Apple’s facial recognition technology has served iPhones well as a biometric security solution.

Android phones will serve as the testing ground for improving FOD tech. Kuo expects whole-screen sensing as the last stage of FOD adoption, and that’s expected later next year.

FOD tech company Synaptics is trading down 1% to $47.77.

