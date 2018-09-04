Dosing underway in Pieris Pharma's early-stage study of cancer candidate PRS-343; shares up 3%

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 dose-escalation study evaluating Pieris Pharmaceuticals' (PIRS +2.9% ) PRS-343, combined with Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in patients with advanced/metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is April 2020.

PRS-343 is a bispecific monoclonal antibody-Anticalin fusion protein consisting of an HER2 tumor-targeting antibody linked to an Anticalin specific for a TNF receptor called 4-1BB. The company says it is the first 4-1BB-based bispecific therapeutic to mediate the activation of tumor-specific T lymphocytes selectively within the tumor microenvironment.