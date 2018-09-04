U.S. Army Corps reaffirms Dakota Access oil pipeline permit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Friday that a permit it granted for Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -0.1% ) Dakota Access Pipeline last year was environmentally sound, in a defeat for tribal and environmental groups hoping to stop the flow of oil on the pipeline.

The Army Corps said in its decision that granting the permit and right of way for the company under federally owned land “does not result in disproportionately high and adverse human health or environmental effects on minority populations, including tribes, and low-income populations."

In June 2017, a U.S. District Judge ordered the Army Corps to further review environmental analysis on the permit, which had granted the final easement to finish the pipeline.