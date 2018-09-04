Inovio up 2% on start of early-stage study of hep C vaccine

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +1.5% ) is up on below-average volume in response to its announcement that dosing is underway in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

The company is jointly conducting the open-label study with South Korea's GeneOne Life Science. It will enroll 24 subjects who have achieved sustained virologic response (SVR) following treatment for HCV infection and eight healthy volunteers to serve as a control group. Participants will receive either 1 mg or 2 mg of the vaccine, administered via intradermal injection, followed by electroporation with the Cellectra-3P device.

Vaccinations will be given as a three-dose priming series (0, 4, 12 weeks) or as a two-dose priming series (0, 8 weeks) followed by a booster dose at month 6. Final study visits will occur four weeks following the booster dose.