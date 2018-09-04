U.S. Bancorp buys fintech Electronic Transaction Systems

As banks continue their push into fintech, U.S. Bancorp's (USB +0.1% ) Elavon unit acquires Electronic Financial Systems, a Virginia-based company that will allow Elavon to integrate payment processing into ETS software.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

“The acquisition of ETS is part of our investment aimed at enhancing Elavon’s eCommerce offering and integrating Elavon’s payments capabilities into software its customers already use,” said Terrance Dolan, vice chairman and CFO of U.S. Bank.

