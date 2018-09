SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) - $0.2000. 30-Day Sec yield of 5.19%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.0493. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.60%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) - $0.1271. 30-Day Sec yield of 5.76%.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) - $0.0706. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.21%.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) - $0.0877. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.61%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) - $0.0975. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.62%.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) - $0.0669. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.11%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) - $0.0816. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.95%.

Payable Sept. 10; for shareholders of record Sept. 5; ex-div Sept. 4. 30-Day Sec yield as of 08/30/2018.

