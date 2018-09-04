Seven Stars Cloud acquires influencer marketer Grapevine Logic

Seven Stars Cloud (NASDAQ:SSC) has made a purchase in influencer marketing, announcing an acquisition of Grapevine Logic.

Shares are up 4.5% to a session high.

Terms weren't disclosed. Grapevine captures fees from brands and a service fee from hired influencers, with a model based on brands who hire influencers to fulfill specific marketing requirements.

It also offers a white glove agency model to big-brand customers.

The deal will play a pivotal role in SSC's consumer asset digitization strategy, the company says. The social media influencer market is estimated to have hit $2B in 2017.