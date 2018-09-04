What to watch in Workday's earnings as shares hit new high

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) gains 0.8% ahead of today’s aftermarket Q2 report with analysts expecting $662.7M in revenue and $0.26 EPS.

FactSet estimates Subscription revenue of $558.8M (guidance: $557M to $559M) and $103.9M in Services revenue (guidance: $104M). Non-GAAP operating margin is expected at 10% (guide: 9% to 10%) and cash from operations at $37.1M.

Consensus puts ending deferred revenue at $1.5B ($1.4B short-term, $92.2M short-term) and Billings at $737.5M.

What’s expected for the Q3 guidance? Revenue could guide at $689.3M with $586.7M from Subscription and $102.7M from Services, EPS of $0.30, and non-GAAP operating margin of 12%.

Historical performance: Workday revenue has beaten every revenue consensus for the past 20 quarters and beat EPS in 18 of those quarters with one in-line performance.

Workday shares hit an intraday high of $155.99, a new all-time high, before slipping back to a 0.6% gain to $155.49.

Previously: Software stocks move after big day of earnings (Aug. 24)

Previously: Needham raises Workday to 17% upside after industry checks (Aug. 22)

Previously: Piper Jaffray boosts Workday target on strong Q2 checks (Aug. 15)

Previously: Workday -3.1% despite Q1 beats (May 31)