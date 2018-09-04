Optical stocks down with B. Riley cautious amid tariffs

Optical-equipment stocks that often move together on China demand-related news are lower today in the wake of B. Riley's backing off on Fabrinet (FN -3.5%).
Tariffs play a role in analyst Dave Kang's stance on Fabrinet as well as II-VI (IIVI -3.6%), also cut to Neutral. He's urging a sideline wait until some uncertainty clears up.
Meanwhile, he's more constructive on Lumentum (LITE -0.1%) with 3-D sensing proceeding through another year of its adoption cycle on smartphones. (h/t Bloomberg)
Also moving: AAOI -11.2%; FNSR -7.1%; NPTN -2.4%; MTSI -3.3%. Faring better: CIEN +0.7%; OCLR -0.5%; ACIA -0.7%; VIAV -0.8%.
