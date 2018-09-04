Apellis Pharma up 3% on encouraging APL-2 data

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS +2.5% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its update on a Phase 1b clinical trial, PHAROAH, evaluating APL-2 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) on Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN -2.5% ) Soliris (eculizumab) who are severely anemic and transfusion-dependent.

Participants were initially co-treated with APL-2 and Soliris with the potential to discontinue Soliris at the discretion of the treating physician. Four patients continued the study for more than 32 weeks. All experienced improvements in hemoglobin levels and other anemia biomarkers and none required a transfusion during the co-treatment period, ranging from 17 - 20 months.

All four are now receiving APL-2 only and have improved hemoglobin and reticulocytes (immature red cells) compared to the baseline established with Soliris alone. All have also achieved LDH levels (an enzyme biomarker for anemia) in the blood below the upper limit of normal.

AGL-2 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 head-to-head study with Soliris. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is July 2019.