Asterias up 3% after second safety review of VAC2 study

Thinly traded nano cap Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST +3.2% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement that its study of VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will continue as planned after the Safety Review Committee completed its second review.

VAC2 contains dendritic cells derived from pluripotent stem cells that are engineered to express a modified form of an enzyme called telomerase that is widely expressed in tumor cells but not normal cells. The modified telomerase induces a more robust immune response to fight the cancer.

Previously: Asterias up 26% premarket on advancement of AST-VAC2 (July 11)