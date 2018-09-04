Schlumberger CEO warns transport constraints to slow Permian production

Schlumberger (SLB -0.8% ) CEO Paal Kibsgaard warns bottlenecks in the Permian Basin will slow oil production growth and investments in the region, and that market consensus that output from the largest U.S. shale basin would continue to climb by 1.5M bbl/day annually is “starting to be called into question.”

“These challenges will likely have a dampening effect on production growth, wellhead prices and investment levels in the coming year,” Kibsgaard told a Barclays conference in New York today, adding that the lack of transportation capacity would be resolved by year-end 2019.

The hydraulic fracturing market also has softened more than expected, according to the CEO's comments, as more producers hold off completing wells until oil prices climb and more pressure pumping fleets enter the market.