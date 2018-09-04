Kia Motors America announces August sales

Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) units sales rose 1% to 53,864 in August.

Double digit growth for Rio +44%, Optima +57% and Sorento +34%.

YTD Kia sales down 1.2% to 400,539 units.

"The Rio, Optima and Sorento each closed the Summer sales period with impressive year-over-year gains," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "The enduring popularity of these models coupled with the much-anticipated all-new 2019 Forte starting to arrive in showrooms will keep Kia's sales momentum strong through the end of the year and into 2019."