McNally to become new EQT President/CEO upon business separation

EQT Corp. (EQT -2.6% ) announces leadership appointments to take effect upon completion of the company's upstream and midstream business separation.

EQT's senior management team will include current Senior VP and CFO Robert McNally as its new President and CEO, and Chief Accounting Officer Jimmi Sue Smith as Senior VP and CFO; David Schlosser will become Executive VP of Exploration & Production and Innovation.

The leadership team of the new Equitrans Midstream Corp. will include current EQT Senior VP and president of the midstream business Thomas Karam as President and CEO, Diana Charletta as Executive VP and COO, and Kirk Oliver as Senior VP and CFO.