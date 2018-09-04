Brookfield Asset among list contending for Abraaj-managed funds: WSJ

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.4% ) and Colony Capital (CLNY -0.2% ) are among a list of more than 10 firms that are seeking to buy some or all of the funds managed by Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing an email sent to investors.

Colony re-entered the process after an earlier deal to buy four Abraaj funds fell through due to lack of investor support.

Parties have until Sept. 14 to submit final bids for individual funds or the entire platform, according to the email.

Others on the list: London-based Actis, Helios Investment Partners, Abu Dhabi Financial Group, and Kuwait-based logistics company Agility.

Abraaj got into trouble earlier in the year when investors from a $1B health-care fund hires a forensic accountant to investigate whether their money had been misused. Since then, at least a third of Abraaj's employees, including most upper management, have been laid off and it cancelled a $6B financing round.

