Ericsson, Sprint team on dedicated IoT network

Ericsson (ERIC +1.5% ) and Sprint (S +0.4% ) have formed a global relationship to result in a virtualized core network dedicated to the Internet of Things.

Sprint's new IoT platform will get its official rollout at Mobile World Congress Americas on Sept. 12.

It's purpose-built to provide low latency and high availability, the companies say. Nodes are distributed right to enterprise premises as needed in order to cut distance between devices generating data and those processing it.

The news also covers an IoT operating system incorporating connectivity and device management, data management and managed services.

Previously: Ericsson acquires CENX (Sep. 04 2018)