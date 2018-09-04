Ensco says SEC, DoJ will not prosecute over bribery violations

Ensco (ESV -1.6% ) discloses the SEC and U.S. Department of Justice have said they will not prosecute the company, which was being investigated for possible foreign bribery violations.

ESV previously disclosed an internal investigation of alleged irregularities related to a 2008 drilling services agreement between an acquired subsidiary, Pride International, and Petrobras, and says its probe did not identify any evidence that Pride or Ensco or any of their current or former employees were aware of or involved in any wrongdoing.