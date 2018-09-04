Evercore names top semi picks for year's end, says avoid Intel

Evercore ISI introduces its “The Magnificent 7” of semiconductor stocks heading into the end of the year:

Nvidia (NVDA +1.4% ) is rated at Outperform with a $300 target (was: $275) on the Turing gaming GPU, which should drive higher earnings power in the near and distant future.

Micron (MU -1.3% ) is at Outperform and $100 with a compelling risk/reward balance. The firm predicts a Q4 beat on September 20 despite memory unit concerns.

Xilinx (XLNX +1.4% ) is at Outperform and $80 with long-term data center upside.

*Rounding out the list: Marvell (MRVL +0.3% ), Outperform and $27; (KLAC +1.4% ); ASML, Outperform and $233 (ASML -3.2% ); Universal Display (OLED +1.8% ), Outperform and $150.

Other Evercore price target changes: Lam Research (LRCX -1.2% ) from $240 to $230; Maxim Integrated (MXIM +0.3% ) from $63 to $65.

The firm recommends investors avoid data center-centric businesses like Intel (INTC -0.8% ) through the rest of 2018.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: KLA-Tencor +1.4% after Evercore upgrade (Sept. 4)

Previously: Analog Devices -1.4% after Evercore downgrade (Sept. 4)

Previously: Seagate Tech -3.8% on Evercore downgrade for near-term limits (Sept. 4)

Previously: Western Digital -2.6% on downgrade for NAND pricing decline (Sept. 4)