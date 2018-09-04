Twitter testimony: Politics has no role in decisions

With a big day on Capitol Hill tomorrow, Twitter (TWTR -1% ) chief Jack Dorsey is set to emphasize that politics plays no role in Twitter's content or rule decisions.

Along with an appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss Russian election interference, Dorsey agreed to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on a slightly different topic: whether conservative voices are being treated unfairly on his platform.

“Let me be clear about one important and foundational fact: Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules,” Dorsey says in written testimony to be presented to the House panel.

"We do not shadowban anyone based on political ideology," he continues. "In fact, from a simple business perspective and to serve the public conversation, Twitter is incentivized to keep all voices on the platform.”

He'll be joined at the Senate hearing by executives from Facebook and possibly Google.