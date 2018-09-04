Bloomberg: Intel considering Qualcomm vets for CEO

Intel (INTC -0.8% ) is narrowing its CEO candidate search but hasn’t started formal interviews, according to Bloomberg sources.

Preliminary discussions have included Qualcomm vets Sanjay Jha and Anand Chandrasekher and Intel’s Navin Shenoy (EVP and GM, Data Center Group) and Murthy Renduchintala (Chief Engineering Officer).

Former CFO Stacy Smith declined an offer to join the candidate list. Acting CEO and current CFO Bob Swan doesn’t want the promotion to be permanent.

Intel has historically hired its CEO from within but is considering outsiders after the sudden departure of Brian Krzanich due to a previous relationship with an employee.

Previously: Intel +2.1% on CEO resignation (June 21)