Tropical Storm Gordon shuts 9% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production

Tropical Storm Gordon, forecast to come ashore in Mississippi coast as a hurricane late tonight or early tomorrow, has shut a little more than 9% of daily crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico, says the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

A total of 54 production platforms, or 7.86%, in the Gulf had been evacuated ahead of Gordon by midday today, according to BSEE.

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.9% ) evacuated workers and shut production at two offshore oil platforms yesterday, and other companies with production and refining operations along the Gulf Coast say they are securing facilities; Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) shut in production at one Gulf facility, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) is shutting in its Mobile Bay facilities.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production but 45% of U.S. refining capacity and 51% of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity.