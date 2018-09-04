Mercedes-Benz shows off all-electric EQC

Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) showed off its all-electric EQC model today at an event in Stockholm.

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) CEO Dieter Zetsche said the automaker doesn't consider the EQC a direct competitor with any of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) three current models. Execs with Daimler also doubled down on the company's goal to have 10 electric vehicle models on the road by 2022.

The EQC isn't expected to be sold in the U.S. until 2020, which means it could trail the new electric Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) E-Tron, Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) I-Pace and Porsche (OTCPK:VLKAY) Taycan to the market. Production is expected to start in Germany in 2019, and perhaps China shortly afterwards

EQC details: Combined power consumption of 22.2 kWh/100 km, 400 horsepower, 564 pound-feet of torque, combined CO2 emissions of0 g/km, 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, an electric range of ~200 miles on a full charge.

Mercedes-Benz press release