Thomson Reuters taps West as CFO of Financial & Risk unit

Brian West has been named chief financial officer of Refinitiv -- the renamed Financial & Risk unit of Thomson Reuters (TRI -0.4% ) of which Blackstone (BX +0.2% ) is taking majority control through a 55% stake.

West's appointment is effective Nov. 5.

He's joining from Oscar Insurance, where he's been CFO and executive VP of operations; he had previously spent nine years as CFO at Nielsen and spent 16 years with General Electric.

"As we get ready to begin the exciting journey as an independent business, our relationships with the financial community, both private equity and debt investors, shift considerably," says F&R President David Craig.

The transformative $20B deal is set to close Oct. 1.