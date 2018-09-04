Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health venture names Jack Stoddard as COO: CNBC

The health joint venture formed by Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A +0.4% )(BRK.B +0.3% ), and JPMorgan (JPM +0.4% ) hires Jack Stoddard, most recently general manager for digital health at Comcast, as chief operating officer, CNBC reports.

Previously, Stoddard was a founding team member of Accolace, a Comcast Ventures-backed startup that helps workers manage health benefits.

Author and physician Atul Gawande started as CEO July. The venture was formed to deal with the problem of high health-care costs for the three companies' combined 1.2M workers.

