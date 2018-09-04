Southwestern -5% after shale sale as investors wanted more debt reduction

Southwestern Energy (SWN -5.3% ) slumps more than 5% as investors were disappointed that it earmarked only about half of the proceeds of its $1.86B sale of Fayetteville shale assets to repay debt, with $600M to be used to expand production despite low natural gas prices, says RBC analyst Scott Hanold.

“There was some hope the transaction would result in lower leverage, but the reality is the leverage metrics don’t change too much,” says Hanold, which “could imply the company will outspend cash flow.”

Hanold says investors want to see SWN’s ratio of debt-to-EBITDA decline to 2-to-1, down from the current 2.7-to-1.

SWN will have $2.3B in debt after the Fayetteville deal closes in December, and CEO Bill Way says the company's goal is to "have a self-funding Appalachia business as we complete 2020."