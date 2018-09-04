July home prices rise 0.3% from June: CoreLogic

CoreLogic Home Price Index rises 6.2% in July Y/Y and 0.3% M/M.

HPI forecast projects the national home-price index will decline by 0.2% in August vs. July and that the July 2019 index will increase 5.1% Y/Y from July 2018.

“With increased interest rates and home prices, the CoreLogic Home Price Index is rising at a slower rate than it was earlier this year,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic. “While markets in the western part of the country continue to experience rapid home-price growth, many of those metros are overvalued, and will likely experience a slowdown soon.”

Washington, Nevada, and Idaho each post Y/Y price growth of more than 10%.

Among the 100 largest metropolitan areas, 40% of metropolitan areas have an overvalued housing market, 20% are undervalues, and the rest at value, according to CoreLogic analysis.

Homebuilder ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW