Nutrien tops fertilizer names with Overweight rating at Barclays

Barclays initiates coverage on fertilizer stocks, including an Overweight rating and $65 price target for Nutrien (NTR -2.3% ), saying current industry conditions are constructive with strong demand, relatively tight supply and higher prices.

But NTR, CF Industries (CF -0.2% ) and Mosaic (MOS -1.4% ) are up 79%, 34% and 56% respectively over the last year, which prices in meaningful follow-through to recent conditions which Barclays believes are less certain amid worries that delayed new capacity is still coming and will stall the price recovery.

NTR has significant deal synergies to drive earnings improvement in spite of the tough macros, and even in a weak agriculture environment, Barclays expects NTR will deliver 6% free cash flow yield in 2019.

Barclays thinks of CF more as an energy play, as the company consumes upwards of 350M MMBtus of advantaged North American natural gas including transportation, that probably results in a ~$750M arbitrage or over half of CF's total EBITDA; the firm rates CF at Equal Weight with a $55 price target.

MOS bears the greatest burden of the firm's negative ag view as it has neither the deal synergies of NTR nor the shale gas arbitrage of CF, so its earnings are more exposed to the ag cycle; Barclays starts MOS at Equal Weight with a $34 price target.

Source: Briefing.com