RH +10% after profitability improves

RH (NYSE:RH) jumps 10% in AH trading after posting a 5% jump in comparable sales and almost doubling up its adjusted operating margin during the quarter.

Management notes the focus on profitability over sales growth is paying off.

"We now believe that our target of achieving low to mid-teens adjusted operating margins, and return on invested capital in excess of 30% by 2021 will happen sooner rather than later, as the earnings power of our new model is proving to be greater than previously anticipated and will be further amplified when we pivot back to growth in fiscal 2019."

Full-year EPS guidance is lifted to $7.35 to $7.75 vs. $6.34 to $6.83 prior.

