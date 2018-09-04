Workday -4.3% despite Q3 beats, subscription guide raises

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) drops 4.3% despite Q2 results that beat estimates with revenue up 28% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $565.7M (consensus: $558.8M); Services, $106.1M (consensus: $103.9M).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.1% (consensus: 10%). Cash from operations came in at $57.6M (consensus: $37.1M) and FCF totaled $4.3M.

Ending deferred revenue came in at $1.483B (consensus: $1.49B). Billings were $739.9M (consensus: $737.5M).

Due to the recent Adaptive Insights acquisition, Q3 guidance has subscription revenue raised to between $609M and $611M (consensus: $586M). FY19 guidance is raised to have subscription revenue of $2.341B to $2.348B (was: $2.275B to $2.29B). The rest of the guidance will come on the earnings call.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Needham raises Workday to 17% upside after industry checks (Aug. 22)

Previously: What to watch in Workday's earnings as shares hit new high (Sept. 4)

Previously: Workday beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Sept. 4)

Update with guidance from call:

Q3 subscription revenue guide of $609M to $611M includes about $18M from Adaptive Insights. Professional Services revenue is expected at $112M with $4M from Adaptive. Non-GAAP operating margin should come in at around 4%.

The FY19 subscription revenue of $2.341B to $3.348B includes $42M from Adaptive while the $424M in Professional Services revenue includes $9M.

FY19 non-GAAP operating margin drops from 12% to 9% solely due to the acquisition. Operating cash flow will come in at $55M to reflect the full acquisition impact.