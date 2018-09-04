Agree Realty falls after starting stock offering related to forward sale agreement

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) falls 2% in after-market trading after it starts a public offering of 3.5M shares of common stock in connection the a forward sale agreement.

Greenshoe option for up to 525,000 additional shares.

Agree expects to enter a forward sales agreement with Citibank N.A. (NYSE:C) for up to 4.025M shares (if option is exercised in full).

Under the pact, the forward purchaser is expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters up to 4.025M shares. Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, Agree intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreement, no later than Sept. 3, 2019, up to 4.025M shares to the forward purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.

The company won't initially get any proceeds. It expects to use proceeds, if any, received upon future settlement of the agreement to fund property acquisitions and development activity.

Citigroup and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Previously: Agree Realty boosts year guidance for acquisitions and dispositions (July 23)