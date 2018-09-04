Morgan Stanley taps Betterment's Halpern to head deposits, banking services

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) hires Paul Halpern from Betterment to head deposits and banking services for MS's private banking group.

Halpern will also work with Paul Vienick, head of Morgan Stanley online/mobile and digital banking, to develop its digital banking products and team with financial advisers to help them better engage with clients.

Halpern was chief marketing officer with Betterment since 2017. Before that, he held a number of management positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

