Coupa Software +11% on Q2 beats, upside guides, software tech buy

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) gains 11.1% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 39% Y/Y revenue growth and included the announced acquisition of workforce software company DCR Workforce’s tech assets for undisclosed terms.

Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $62M to $63M (consensus: $58.52) and EPS of -$0.04 to -$0.01 (consensus: -$0.05). Subscription revenues expected from $56.5M to $57.5M and Professional services and other at around $5.5M.

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $243M to $245M (consensus: $235.68M) and EPS of -$0.11 to -$0.06 (consensus: -$0.17).

