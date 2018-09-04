NRG completes sale of renewables platform to Global Infrastructure Partners

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) says it has completed the sale of its renewables platform to Global Infrastructure Partners, which it says marks a critical step in its reorganization plan announced last summer and frees it up to expand its retail business, while allowing GIP to take over one of the largest U.S. renewables development pipelines.

NRG says the final deal contributed $1.3B in cash proceeds to NRG and removed $6.7B of debt from its balance sheet.

GIP purchased NRG Yield, formerly NRG's renewable development arm, and will operate it as Clearway Energy, which will trade on the NYSE under the CWEN ticker.