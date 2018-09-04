T. Rowe Price closes emerging markets stock fund to new investors

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) closes the T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund (MUTF:PRMSX), along with similar portfolios, to new investors at 4PM ET, Sept. 4, 2018.

Investments from current shareholders and retirement plans that currently offer the fund, and hold a plan name account with the funds, will continue to be accepted.

"Closing the fund to new investors will protect current clients by maintaining the integrity of the overall strategy," says Portfolio Manager Gonzalo Pangaro.

The Emerging Markets Equity Strategy had assets of $22.9B as of June 30, 2018, including $10.8B in the Emerging Markets Stock Fund.

