Just-published research supports value proposition of Aduro's BION-1301 in multiple myeloma; shares up 1% after hours

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) is up 1% after hours in response to the publication of research supporting the mechanism of action of BION-1301 in multiple myeloma (MM). The paper, co-authored by scientists at the company and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, was just published in the journal Leukemia.

The authors profile the role that APRIL (A PRoliferation Inducing Ligand), acting through its receptor called TACI, has on immune regulatory T cells in MM. Specifically, APRIL binding to TACI contributes to the immunosuppressive and treatment-resistant MM bone marrow microenvironment. BION-1301 is an anti-APRIL antibody designed to mitigate this effect.