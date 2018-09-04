Stocks slip as trade picture remains unclear

Stocks edged lower, pulling back from last week's record highs amid continued uncertainty over U.S.-Canada trade relations.

Trade talks between the U.S. and Canada are set to resume tomorrow after the two sides failed to reach an agreement to replace NAFTA on Friday as planned, and Pres. Trump over the weekend tweeted that there's "no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal."

The outcome “will give us a hint of whether these trade conflicts are more and more concentrated [on China], or whether there is still a global element,” said Witold Bahrke, macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Eight of 11 S&P sectors closed in the red, led by telecom services (-1.1%), real estate (-0.9%), materials (-0.8%) and health care (-0.7%); utilities (+0.6%), financials (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.3%) groups finished higher.

Shares of materials companies, which have struggled YTD amid investor uncertainty over trade policies, were hit by selling, as Freeport McMoRan fell 4%.

WTI October crude oil futures gyrated between sharp gains and losses before settling 0.1% higher at $69.87/bbl as investors tried to gauge the impact of Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to make landfall on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The U.S. Dollar Index added 0.3% to 95.35, hitting its highest level in more than a week, and U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending yields higher across the curve; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note jumped 5 bps points to 2.90%, its highest level in three weeks.