CM Finance gains 1.6% after fiscal Q4 earnings

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) rises 1.6% in after-hours trading as fiscal Q4 net investment income per share more than doubles to 62 cents from 25 cents a year earlier.

CM Finance made five new investments in four portfolio companies during the quarter with a total cost of $37.9M. Weighted average yield of debt investments made in the quarter was 9.65%

Six investments were realized in Q4, five fully realized and one partially realized, with a weighted average IRR of 19.95%.

Net asset value per share increased to $12.57 as of June 30, 2018 from $12.55 as of March 31, 2018.

