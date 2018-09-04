Eagle Bulk Shipping buys up to 37 exhaust gas cleaning systems for fleet
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) says it will purchase as many as 37 exhaust gas cleaning systems to be retrofitted on vessels within its fleet in response to the January 2020 implementation date of new International Maritime Organization sulfur emissions regulations.
- EGLE says the agreements are comprised of firm orders for 19 scrubbers and as many as 18 additional units at the company's option, with a projected cost including installation of ~$2M per scrubber system.
- EGLE says it has developed a scrubber installation program where much of the required retrofit work will be carried out onboard the vessels while at sea and trading, reducing off-hire time as compared with a typical shipyard installation.