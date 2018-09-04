Motorola patent win against Hytera to get review

Motorola Solutions' (NYSE:MSI) early patent win in a dispute against Hytera Communications is getting another look.

The International Trade Commission is going to review a judge's findings that some of Hytera's radio equipment infringed on Motorola patents, Bloomberg notes. Hytera will also get heard on the prospect that it already has a license to at least one of the patents in question.

A final decision is set to come on the matter Nov. 16.

