Tencent-backed news app Qutoutiao seeks to list 16M ADS

An amended filing from Chinese news/video app Qutoutiao (QTT) shows it's looking to list 16M American Depositary Shares in the U.S., at a price range of $7-$9 each.

Four ADS make up one ordinary Class A share.

The company expects to debut trading on Sept. 14.

In the filing, the company (backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) notes an affiliate of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has indicated an interest in buying up to $40M of the ADS at the IPO price.

The company is the No. 2 mobile content aggregator in China in terms of monthly active users and average daily active users, with MAU of about 48.8M and DAU of 17.1M; it competes with other aggregators including Jinritoutiao, Kuaibao (operated by Tencent) and Yidian Zixun (affiliated with Phoenix News).

To a lesser extent, it also competes with mobile news portals like Tencent News, SINA news (NASDAQ:SINA), Sohu News (NASDAQ:SOHU), NetEase News (NASDAQ:NTES) and Phoenix News (NYSE:FENG).

