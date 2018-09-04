FERC trying to speed up environmental reviews on LNG projects

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is speeding up its environmental reviews of liquefied natural gas export terminals after facing a backlog of permit applications, with project approvals being delayed by as much as 18 months.

The FERC on Friday issued updated schedules for the environmental review of 12 LNG export projects, including Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Corpus Christi project, Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Port Arthur, Tex., project and Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Gulf LNG facility in Mississippi.

The agency says it has sped up the timeline for environmental review through a combination of bureaucratic changes, including the hiring of an outside contractor to assist FERC staff, and reaching an agreement with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to work together on the review of LNG projects.