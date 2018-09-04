Dolans sue Altice USA to back News 12 employees (updated)

Charles Dolan and the Dolan family -- which sold Cablevision Systems to what is now Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) -- is suing the latter company seeking a permanent injunction to enforce terms of the 2016 $17.7B merger agreement.

The Dolans charge Altice with ignoring merger commitments and with equitable fraud, among other claims.

According to plaintiffs (which include News 12 Networks anchor Colleen McVey), Altice promised to operate News 12 in accordance with its business plan through the end of 2020, and employ 462 full-time equivalent employees throughout.

"Unfortunately for the employees of News 12, Altice has disregarded its solemn promise to operate News 12 according to the News 12 Business Plan, as shown in the layoffs of approximately 70 employees in 2017 and its intent, expressed in writing, to conduct further layoffs starting this week," Patrick Dolan says. "The purpose of today's lawsuit is to enforce Altice's contractual commitment to stand by the employees of News 12."

Updated: Altice USA responds “This lawsuit is completely without merit and we will defend against it vigorously. Our News 12 team is comprised of the most talented journalists and staff in the news business and Altice USA remains committed to offering meaningful news coverage, enhancing our news product for our local communities, and growing our audience." News 12 is the most viewed TV network in its Optimum households, it says.