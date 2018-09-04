U.S. Steel, union to start strike talks as contract negotiations continue

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) and the United Steelworkers union begin strike talks after the two sides agreed over the weekend to an ongoing extension of the expiring collective bargaining agreement.

The move comes even as the union said the two sides are “still far from a fair agreement,” claiming that U.S. Steel wants cuts to health insurance, increased premiums and a six-year contract with no bonuses or raises in the last three years.

The company says it does not anticipate a strike, although union officials have told members that they intend to begin scheduling strike authorization votes sometime this week.