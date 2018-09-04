Denison buys out Cameco's stake in Wheeler River uranium project

Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) +3.9% after-hours as it agrees to acquire Cameco's (NYSE:CCJ) ownership interest in the Wheeler River uranium project for more than 24.6M DNN common shares at $0.65 each, valuing the deal at ~$16M.

DNN says the acquisition will increase its stake in the joint venture to 90%, or ~86.8% if JCU Exploration Co. exercises its right of first refusal.

Wheeler River is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, and DNN says it wants to advance the project towards a development decision; it plans to complete a pre-feasibility study before the end of Q3.