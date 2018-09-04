Pentagon extends deadline for JEDI cloud contract

The Pentagon is adding three more weeks to its deadline for a key multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (or JEDI) contract was set to be awarded in September. The Defense Dept. put out its final request for proposals in July on a deal that could hit $10B.

Applicants will now have until Oct. 9 to respond to the RFP.

The news comes with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) favored in the winner-take-all deal due to the scale of Amazon Web Services, though Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and IBM all have rival offerings.