Agios Pharma names former Celgene exec Fouse as next CEO

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) names former Celgene president and COO Jacqualyn Fouse as its next CEO, succeeding David Schenkein, who will become executive chairman effective next February.

Fouse joined Celgene in 2010 as CFO, became president of the company’s global hematology and oncology franchise in 2014 and rose to President and COO before leaving the company last year and joining the Agios board in December; prior to joining Celgene, Fouse was CFO of Bunge.

Schenkein, who took over as Agios CEO in 2009, will become executive chairman and serve on the board's Science & Technology Committee.